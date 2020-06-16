Christian Stretchered Out After Randy Orton Punt Kick on Raw (Pics, Video)

Christian made his return on Raw, but it was short-lived as he was stretchered out following a punt kick by Randy Orton. Orton was challenged by Orton to an unsanctioned match early in the show and agreed to it despite Ric Flair trying to talk him out of it. When it came time for the match, Flair low blowed Christian and Orton punt kicked him, leading to a win. Medical personnel then came down to stretcher Christian away.

The “match” was Christian’s first since he retired in 2014 due to concussion-related issues.