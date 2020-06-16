wrestling / News
Christian Stretchered Out After Randy Orton Punt Kick on Raw (Pics, Video)
Christian made his return on Raw, but it was short-lived as he was stretchered out following a punt kick by Randy Orton. Orton was challenged by Orton to an unsanctioned match early in the show and agreed to it despite Ric Flair trying to talk him out of it. When it came time for the match, Flair low blowed Christian and Orton punt kicked him, leading to a win. Medical personnel then came down to stretcher Christian away.
The “match” was Christian’s first since he retired in 2014 due to concussion-related issues.
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?!
This #Unsanctioned Match between @RandyOrton & @Christian4Peeps took a significant turn following the actions of @RicFlairNatrBoy!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iwa4Zv3bKO
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
The sadism of @RandyOrton knows no bounds. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ge3hVcWSFR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
- FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman