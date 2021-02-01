Christian Teases ‘One More Match’ After Royal Rumble

Christian brought out a familiar catchphrase after making his WWE return last night in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He teased having ‘one more match’ in the WWE.

He said: “It was a little surreal to be honest with you. I didn’t know what to expect. But you know its funny, they say everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that was kind of the case here. I kind of had a vision of what was going to happen, I got hit once and I was like, ‘alright, its on.’ But it felt good. I mean, this is what I was born to do, so it felt like being home. It was good, nobody knew what was happening so I was just kind of playing coy all day. It was a fun surprise.”

He was also asked about Edge’s win and said that if he couldn’t win, he was glad that Edge did. When asked about his future WWE plans, he said: “What’s next for me? All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it.”