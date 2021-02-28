wrestling / News
New Picture Shows Christian’s Transformation Into Ring Shape For Royal Rumble Return
Christian’s return at the Royal Rumble was a welcome surprise for fans, and a new photo shows off how much work he did to get into ring shape for the return. Nutrition Solutions shared a post on Instagram showing just how much the unretired WWE star got into shape for the appearance, and you can see it below.
The post included the following:
“Everyone loves a “success story”…
But what’s far compelling and relatable, is a story about someone who got to a dark place…
decided enough was enough…
drew a line in the sand…
and then fought their way out of the darkness, back into the light.
That’s what Jay Reso, aka @christian4peeps did after going through a character building year, where he eventually found himself somewhere in a place that he refused to stay!
Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young!
And as you can see, in just 5 months time he’s made some remarkable progress!
Thank you Jay for doing the work, kicking ass and giving us opportunity to serve you!
Congratulations on your hard work, results and through your example, giving others hope by proving that it’s never too late to make a comeback!”
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis Explains Original Plans for 2019 Angle With Mike Kanellis, Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Like It
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Helping Paul Heyman Financially With ECW, McMahon’s Stance On ECW
- Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event
- Oliver Luck Calls Vince McMahon ‘Corrupt & Deceitful’ In Latest XFL Lawsuit Filing