Christian Weighs In on Possibly Facing Big E. For Intercontinental Title

Christian still technically has an Intercontinental Title shot under his belt from years ago, and he discussed the possibility of taking that shot against Big E. on The Bump. Christian had earned an IC Title match aganst Big E. back in 2014 that he never took before retiring. Now that he’s back, Matt Camp asked him whether he wanted to face Big E. who just so happens to be champion again. You can check out highlights and the video below:

On the possibility of chasing Big E. for the Intercontinental Title: “I don’t know. Looking how big Big E is, maybe I won’t go after the Intercontinental Championship if I come back. [laughs] Listen, I love Big E. He’s one of my favorite people in the entire world, so is Xavier Woods and Kofi. I love the New Day, I love all those guys. I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished in the last few years. And yeah, you talk about a tag team match, and the backstage segments we could do with New Day would be super entertaining as well. But I can’t tip my hand on anything.”

On Big E. discussing him on the latest Feel The Power: “Okay, yeah. I’m renting space in his head already, good. I need all the advantage I can if that were the case. But I love Big E, he’s doing great things and I look forward to him having a long Intercontinental Championship reign.”