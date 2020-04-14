wrestling / News
Christian On If He Thinks He Could Ever Return to WWE After Seeing Edge Return
On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, Christian discussed if he thinks he could return to WWE after seeing Edge’s recent return. Christian seems to think that a WWE return for him is unlikely. His comments are below.
“It’s one of those things, it’s a completely different injury [than Edge’s]. I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I ever want to do except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest, how many people actually get a chance to do that. I’m 46 years old and I had some concussion issues, it’s just a matter of, I don’t see it happening, I’m medically disqualified, I just don’t, not sure how I’d ever get cleared.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
