wrestling / News
Christmas Eve Episode of Smackdown Down In Viewers and Rating
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
SpoilerTV reports that last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE Smackdown was down in both viewers and the key 18-49 demographic rating. This is to be expected, however, since it was a holiday.
The show drew 1.791 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 2.213 million. Hour one brought in 1.762 million while hour two had 1.820 million.
It had a 0.4 rating, which is down from the week before’s 0.5 rating. However, the only program to perform better was a showing of It’s A Wonderful Life on NBC.
