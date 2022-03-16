Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on How Jade Cargill Entrance Performance Came Together

– During a recent interview with Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, musician Christone “Kingfish” Ingram discussed his live performance for Jade Cargill’s entrance at AEW Revolution earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ingram on performing for Jade Cargill’s entrance at AEW Revolution: “Oh, it was definitely a surprise that happened at the last minute. That was my first time officially meeting Jade, but I met her virtually through my manager, Rick. He was the one that got me on her record a couple of months back.”

On being a part of Cargill’s history: “I knew about her debut and everything but the way that they pushed her, she went over quickly. So yeah, when I played on it I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’m a part of history,’ for sure.”