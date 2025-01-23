Christopher Daniels Announces In-Ring Retirement On AEW Dynamite

Christopher Daniels revealed that he has retired from the ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As reported, Daniels worked what was expected to be his final match on last week’s episode of Collision against Hangman Page in a Texas Deth match. Wednesday’s show saw Page defeat a local performer and after the match, Daniels came out to confront him.

Daniels told Page that his doctors have advised him not to wrestle again and that he regrets letting his ego get the best of him. Daniels said that Page wins and this is goodbye, noting that he hopes Page can be happy.

Daniels wrote on Twitter after the show:

“I’m sad that it’s over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all!”

Christopher Daniels tells Hangman that because of that last Buckshot Lariat, he can never wrestle again #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/H0Ch4rmrVD — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) January 23, 2025