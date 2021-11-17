Christopher Daniels Appearing At NJPW Strong Nemesis In December

The Fallen Angel, Christopher Daniels, is coming to NJPW Strong next month. NJPW has announced that Daniels will appear at NJPW Strong Nemesis on December 9th. You can see the full announcement below:

Christopher Daniels Confirmed for NEMESIS in Hollywood December 9! 【NJoA】

Fallen Angel’s first NJPW appearance in over three years

In a surprise announcement at NJPW STRONG’s Riverside tapings on November 15, one final event in 2021 was announced- at the Vermont Hollywood in LA for Nemesis December 9. Tickets are already on sale with a sell out expected, and the event’s first big name has been revealed!

Christopher Daniels will be making his way to an NJPW ring for the first time since 2018. AEW’s worldly veteran has a spicy history with NJPW that stretches back some two decades, and writes a new chapter on STRONG at Nemesis.

Stay tuned for more information on what will be a stacked night of action!