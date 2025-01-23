wrestling / News

Christopher Daniels Issues Brief Statement on In-ring Retirement

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Christopher Daniels AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Christopher Daniels announced his in-ring retirement on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with his last match happening this past Saturday. In a post on Twitter, Daniels offered a brief statement on the end of his in-ring career.

He wrote: “I’m sad that it’s over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all!

