Christopher Daniels Comments On Getting Close To The End of His In-Ring Career, Lists Everywhere He’s Worked

In posts on Twitter following his appearances for AJPW, Christopher Daniels took the time to reflect on his in-ring career being over soon. He also listed everywhere he’s worked and it includes everywhere from TNA and ROH to WCW and the WWF.

He wrote: “I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to hold the distinction of wrestling for all of these great companies in their career. As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I’m honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have. Thank you all!”

WWC – ✅

WWF – ✅

NWA – ✅

Michinoku Pro – ✅

IWA – ✅

ECW – ✅

WCW – ✅

Ring of Honor – ✅

New Japan – ✅

MLW – ✅

TNA – ✅

Zero-One – ✅

AAA – ✅

NOAH – ✅

CMLL – ✅

AEW – ✅

And now…

All Japan – ✅ pic.twitter.com/CMBrcosllg — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022

