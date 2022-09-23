wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels Comments On Getting Close To The End of His In-Ring Career, Lists Everywhere He’s Worked
In posts on Twitter following his appearances for AJPW, Christopher Daniels took the time to reflect on his in-ring career being over soon. He also listed everywhere he’s worked and it includes everywhere from TNA and ROH to WCW and the WWF.
He wrote: “I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to hold the distinction of wrestling for all of these great companies in their career. As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I’m honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have. Thank you all!”
WWC – ✅
WWF – ✅
NWA – ✅
Michinoku Pro – ✅
IWA – ✅
ECW – ✅
WCW – ✅
Ring of Honor – ✅
New Japan – ✅
MLW – ✅
TNA – ✅
Zero-One – ✅
AAA – ✅
NOAH – ✅
CMLL – ✅
AEW – ✅
And now…
All Japan – ✅ pic.twitter.com/CMBrcosllg
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022
Korakuen Hall
4 different decades.
A true honor. pic.twitter.com/IYC0xBsqZk
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 20, 2022
