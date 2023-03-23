Christopher Daniels On The Difference Between ROH Under Sinclair and Now, His Hopes Moving Forward

Christopher Daniels recently weighed in on the difference between ROH as it was under Sinclair Broadcasting Group and now under Tony Khan. Daniels, a ROH veteran who is back in the company, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and talked about how the company has changed under Khan and what he’d like to see going forward. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the difference in ROH between Sinclair’s ownership and Khan’s: “Tony has a wider set of resources for Ring of Honor’s benefit. Even when we were doing stuff with Sinclair Broadcasting, I felt there was a ceiling to how far we could go. I don’t think Tony has that ceiling in place. Tony has the resources. If he has an idea, he’s not afraid to go the extra mile to put it into effect. There are less restrictions for Ring of Honor under Tony Khan than there might have been under Sinclair Broadcasting. I hope that’s the case.”

On his hopes for the company moving ahead: “I hope, going forward, we can bring Ring of Honor back to the prominence it had before the pandemic happened. That situation, Ring of Honor was probably the promotion affected most by the pandemic. Hopefully, with Tony behind the scenes, we can bring Ring of Honor back up, get it on HonorClub, get people excited about Ring of Honor. I’m looking forward to being part of it, trying to contribute, trying to get more opportunities in Ring of Honor, myself or myself and Matt.”