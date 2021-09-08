wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels, Eddie Kingston Set For DEFY Hell Bent
Christopher Daniels is set for his first match since May, returning to the ring at DEFY’s Hell Bent show in October. DEFY announced that Daniels will face Daniel Garcia on the October 14th show in Highland Park, California.
This will be Daniels’ first match since he and Frankie Kazarian lost to the Young Bucks and were forced to split up as a result. The DEFY show also features Eddie Kingston and Viva Fan as announced talent.
DEFY debuts in Los Angeles with HELL BENT on 10/14 at @LodgeRoom in Highland Park!
CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to the ring and battles DANIEL GARCIA, plus EDDIE KINGSTON, VIVA VAN, and more!
21+ | Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am PST at https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/FRczdsZCYW
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) September 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should ‘Tread Lightly’ In Moving Away From Signing Indie Wrestlers
- Jim Ross On Whether WCW Had Interest In The Ultimate Warrior After WWE Firing In 1991, Jim Herd’s ‘Hunchbacks’ Idea
- Sean Waltman Appreciated CM Punk and Darby Allin Referencing His 1994 Match at All Out
- Bryan Danielson Says AEW Wasn’t an Easy Choice For Him, Doesn’t Plan to Be Involved in Creative