Christopher Daniels, Eddie Kingston Set For DEFY Hell Bent

Christopher Daniels is set for his first match since May, returning to the ring at DEFY’s Hell Bent show in October. DEFY announced that Daniels will face Daniel Garcia on the October 14th show in Highland Park, California.

This will be Daniels’ first match since he and Frankie Kazarian lost to the Young Bucks and were forced to split up as a result. The DEFY show also features Eddie Kingston and Viva Fan as announced talent.