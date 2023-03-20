Christopher Daniels Is Excited to See Kenny Omega vs. Hijo Del Vikingo At AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo will do battle on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Christopher Daniels is looking forward to it. Daniels recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and weighed in on the match; you can check out some highlights below:

On the relationship between AEW and AAA: “Actually, I feel like it’s in a good position right now. Konnan and Tony Khan recently had a meeting and tried to suss all that out [regarding Dragon Lee], and I feel like we’re in a good position. We’re in a good place right now, obviously, because I’m going to AAA to wrestle. So yeah, I feel like whatever miscommunications or misunderstandings, whatever that was, I feel like that’s in the past and we’re going to move forward and not dwell on that and try and be available. Each promotion is trying to be available for the other as its schedule permits.”

On El Hijo del Vikingo facing Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: “Yes. Well, Vikingo versus Kenny Omega. I just saw the news today on Twitter for the first time and I feel like that’s a match the world has wanted to see for a long time and I’m glad we’re able to present it on national television next Wednesday. I think that’s going to be an amazing bout. I’ve just recently met Vikingo for the very first time. I was on our show with him at Warrior Wrestling. He tore the house down. He’s an amazing athlete. And Kenny Omega, one of the best in the world, one of the best to ever do it. So the table is set for a classic.”

On the match coming together quickly: “Well, I feel like the desire to have Vikingo as part of our show has been in the works for a while. It’s just been a matter of logistics. The demand for him is strong. We don’t want to run him to death and schedule’s finally permitted and here we are. So, I mean it’s a great opportunity to expose Vikingo to a broader audience in the US. He’s on fire right now across the independent scene. Everybody knows him from his stuff in Mexico and I think this is the first of what could be many opportunities for him in the United States.”