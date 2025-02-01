– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, AEW’s Christopher Daniels discussed how his recent match with Jack Perry was almost his last match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Christopher Daniels on his earlier match with Jack Perry: “The match that I had before this Hangman match was a match with Jack Perry. Honestly, it wasn’t even supposed to be me. It was one of those things where Tony had a Jack Perry vs. TBD. I was like, what if that’s me? I had this thing with The Elite. At that moment, the last match that I had was on the independents and in the back of my head I was like, well, out of respect to Tony, I should probably have my last match in AEW.”

On his last match: “I didn’t want to not have a match in AEW — if the end were to come soon, I didn’t want to be like, oh s***, I never had that match with AEW. I literally volunteered, I was like, hey man, I’ll wrestle that match. I wrestled that match with Jack and I even said to him at that moment, I was like, hey man, I’m not sure, this might be my last match. He was like, what? I was like, yeah, I’m getting to the end and there’s not a lot of demand for me but we’ll see what happens. It almost happened that way, that almost was my last match until the thing with Hangman went down.”

Daniels later retired following a loss to Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match.