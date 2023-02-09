wrestling / News

Christopher Daniels To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

February 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 Image Credit: GCW

Christopher Daniels is the first member of the Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Daniels will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony, with takes place on April 2nd.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class consisted of Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Dave Prazak, Tracy Smothers, and LuFisto.

article topics :

Christopher Daniels, Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

