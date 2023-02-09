wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
Christopher Daniels is the first member of the Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Daniels will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony, with takes place on April 2nd.
The 2022 Hall of Fame class consisted of Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Dave Prazak, Tracy Smothers, and LuFisto.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #1
CHRISTOPHER DANIELS
To be Inducted by:
FRANKIE KAZARIAN
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame welcomes The Class of 2023!
Sun 4/2 – Noon
The Millenium Biltmore
(Live from the site of @Wrestlecon)
Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CNi3LLlzTM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 9, 2023
