Christopher Daniels Becomes Interim EVP On AEW Dynamite, Sets TNT Title Tournament

Christopher Daniels is an interim AEW EVP, announcing the news on AEW Dynamite and setting a tournament for the TNT Title. Wednesday night’s show saw the Young Bucks strip Adam Copeland of the title due to the injury he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing. The two were about to give the title to Jack Perry when Daniels, who had previously been fired by the Bucks, came down and said that he was the new interim EVP as appointed by Tony Khan and would be enacting Khan’s decisions.

Daniels then announced that instead of being bestowed on someone, a tournament would take place with the winners of matches facing off in a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.