Christopher Daniels & Kazarian Share Photos of Eye Injury Days After Title Match

– Christopher Daniels and Kazarian shared some photos on Twitter showing the stitches he had to get for the nasty cut over his eye he sustained in last week’s AEW tag team title match. Daniels and Kazarian faced The Young Bucks for the titles last week on AEW Dynamite. As a result of losing the match, SCU was forced to split up as a tag team.

Kazarian wrote on his former tag team partner Christopher Daniels, “This is @facdaniels eye four days later. I’ll let a quote from the great one sum up my thoughts, ‘I’m a fighter. I believe in the eye-for-an-eye business. I’m no cheek turner. I got no respect for a man who won’t hit back. You kill my dog, you better hide your cat.’ —Muhammad Ali.”

Besides the cut, the area around Daniels’ eye is now heavily bruised and swollen after the match. You can see the photos Kazarian and Daniels shared below.