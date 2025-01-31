Christopher Daniels Didn’t Want To Draw A Lot of Attention to In-Ring Retirement

As previously reported, Christopher Daniels announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition earlier this month, his last match against Hangman Page. The match happened on Collision and Daniels made the announcement in a segment on the following Dynamite. In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Daniels explained why he didn’t want a lot of attention for the end of his in-ring career.

He said: “I felt like it would’ve been difficult for Tony because I wasn’t that major of an in-ring figure for this company. I think it’s weird for Tony to all of the sudden have all this pomp and circumstance. It would be like if we were watching Friends and we said, hey everybody, make sure to watch the final episode with Gunther. You’re like, okay, but we’ve never really focused on Gunther before. I’m trying to be humble but also I recognize that I’ve done some stuff. If this were TNA, yeah, okay, because I’ve got this backlog of stuff that I did for TNA. If this were just ROH, same thing, I did a lot of stuff there. I did have some good matches in AEW, but you can’t really say, oh, your best work was in AEW. I started when I was 49 years old. I recognize my prime was a little bit before. I still did my best, I still had good matches, but I feel like it would’ve been sort of false for Tony to be like, hey, everybody focus on this guy. The way it went toward, it sort of worked out in a positive way in the sense of like, oh, it can happen anytime. I think that’s true for any wrestler in the building. You don’t know when your last match is going to be. In a perfect world, you get a send off like Sting, but we don’t all get that. I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to what ended up being my last match to be for this company that I’m proud to be a part of and to work a guy that I respect as much as Hangman Page, someone that I’ve known for 15 years. It wasn’t the original plan, but it was fate to end up the way it ended for me.“