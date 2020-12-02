Christopher Daniels On The Possibility of an AEW Comic Book, Being a Comic Writer

Christopher Daniels discussed the possibility of an AEW comic book and more in a new interview. AEW’s partnership with TNT puts them in a situation where they have a potential connection to DC Comics, as both are owned by WarnerMedia. Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Daniels talked about having written a few comics himself and if there’s the possibility of an AEW title coming down the line. You can see highlights below:

On having written comics in the past: “I wrote a couple comic books with Art Baltazar and Franco [Aureliani], the AW YEAH COMICS guys, and there’s still an issue that has yet to come out, but Art and Franco are so busy with their own stuff. We’re hoping that it still comes out, but yeah, I’ve been involved with comic books. I’ve had the opportunity to write some stuff, but I’m not as prolific as some of these guys and certainly not as prolific as Jon, who wrote the original series, so I tip my hat to those guys that write full series and full-on series. That stuff’s difficult, and my hats off to them. I enjoy all their work.”

on if he’s talked to Tony Khan about comics: “We haven’t yet. I don’t know what Tony thinks of comics. I’m sure he’d appreciate SWERVE. He’s got a real love for professional wrestling, and like I said, that comic book’s got a real, gritty ’70s Texas feel to it. So I think he’d appreciate that story, but I don’t know if Tony’s a comic book guy or not. That would be cool if he was though. I’ll have to bring some stuff, bring some trade paperbacks his way.”

On the possibility of an AEW comic book under DC: “Yeah, because TNT has ties with Warner Bros. who also has ties with DC Comics. We did a little bit of a thing especially because we did our Revolution PPV earlier this year. It was a part of C2E2, which is the big comic book convention in Chicago. It was great. We had some DC artists, Ramon Villalobos and Howard Porter, did some great cover art of some AEW stars. There was some great shots of Cody, and Chris Jericho, and Nyla Rose and they did an SCU piece that I really dug. It was very cool. Because we’ve got that tie, we’re looking into doing an AEW comic book I’m sure. I don’t think there’s been any movement on that just because of the stuff that we’re doing with the television show right now that takes precedence, but we’re always in the market to sort of find new ways to get new fans to get their eyes on the AEW product.”