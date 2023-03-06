Christopher Daniels Says Other Options Besides WWE “Enriches The Experience” For The Fans

In a recent interview with PWMania, Christopher Daniels shared his perspective on the imperative of having more than one dominant wrestling promotion for the benefit of the audience. Drawing on his varied experiences working with TNA, ROH, and AEW, Daniels maintained that diversity in programming and performance gives the fans options in what they can support, rather than being limited to the product of a single wrestling monolith. You can find some highlights from Daniels below.

On why the indutry needs alternatives to WWE: “With my history coming up through the indies and doing as much as I did with ROH and TNA back in the day, I understand the necessity for an alternative to WWE. I’m a fan of a lot of guys in the WWE. There’s stuff I like, and stuff I don’t. To give fans that option enriches their experience in professional wrestling as a whole.”

On how the audience benefits from a variety of eqally-available promotions: “Now they can watch the wrestlers that they like, whether it’s in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, or New Japan. Having those options enriches the experience of professional wrestling. Getting to pick your favorites and thinking about what if this guy could wrestle this guy, it’s a lot of fun, especially if you’re a real wrestling fan.”