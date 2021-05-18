Christopher Daniels Questions Whether He Should Retire on Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online as Christopher Daniels reflects on SCU’s split up and more. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We start off with Daniels getting stitches after last week’s match on Dynamite, where SCU lost to the Young Bucks and are splitting up as a result. After the medical official leaves, Daniels addresses the camera and talks about how he saw Dusty Rhodes win the US Title for the first time when Daniels was 18. He said he was so happy, and that the next week he was watching TV and saw Dusty in the locker room talking about how he was thinking of retiring. That confused Daniels because he didn’t understand why Dusty would walk away from his career after winning the US Title. He says he remembers Rhodes saying, “I’m thinking of laying this old body down.” He gets emotional talking about how he’s realized he’s been in the business longer than Rhodes was then and is older than Rhodes was, but has done less in his career than Dusty ever did. He questions if he should be thinking about laying this body down, and says there’s no shame in losing, especially to the Young Bucks. But the shame may be in not realizing that should be your last loss.

He says people have asked him when he’s going to decide to retire, and he’s realized that it’s not a decision you make. Rather, maybe it’s just a realization that it’s time. He says he has a lot more to say to Frankie and his family, but right now he doesn’t know what is ahead for him. He knew at some point he’d walk out of an arena for the last time as a full-time wrestler, and he’s not sure if today is that day. But if it is, he wants to thank fans for watching, whether they cheered or booed. He gets up and goes to walk away, but then slides to the ground against the wall and weeps, saying “I don’t want to go.” He eventually gets up and walks out.

* The Bucks are at the airport, where their flight to Jacksonville has been cancelled and they’re having issued finding another way there. Nick mentions where they are and says that she probably shouldn’t have done that because now people will show up asking for their autographs. He says he had to ban a guy from signings after he showed up for a year straight asking them to sign stuff and that the guy isn’t a fan; he’s just selling their autographs on eBay.

* They manage to find a flight and are driving with Cutler because the flight doesn’t leave until later, so they’re going home for a few hours. But they’re still having more issues because their usual freeway is closed due to a fire.

* A new Trick Shots With Nick Jackson segment sees Nick make a shot while doing a 360 front flip off a diving board into a pool.

* We see footage of their testing the moment where the Inner Circle sprayed The Pinnacle on Dynamite, then go to Ryan Nemeth asking Matt Sydal some Hollywood Trivia. Asked who played the sexy cowboy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sydal can’t guess. Nemeth says it was him, and the result is awkward.

Another Trick Shot sees Nick lob the ball off the top of his roof into the basket, then jump into the pool.

* Matt Hardy is backstage talking with Private Party before their AEW Dark: Elevation match. He pumps them up and says they have to get revenge on Alex Reynolds. Matt says, ‘What if the Dark Order did defeat you,’ and then the three bust up laughing about the possibility.

* More Hollywood Trivia with Nemeth, who asks Ashley D’Amboise who played the “hunky drill sergeant” on Unleashed (it was Nemeth again). Ashley doesn’t know, and Nemeth gets pissed and walks off.

* Peter Avalon walks up to Leva Bates and wants to give her a gift, but Alex Reynolds interrupts them and asks Bates to help him out with boosting his “terrible” social media presence. He suggests that they go grab lunch and Bates asks Avalon what he wanted to talk about. He brushes it off and they walk off, leaving him dejected.

* The Young Bucks cut a promo ahead of their match with SCU, after which we see clips from the match as well as Matt trying to get Daniels’ blood off his new shoes after the bout.

* Madi Wrenkowski is in Ryzin’s confession booth, and says she’s wished some ill the last couple weeks on Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero bcause they say her name wrong (which Ryzin finds funny). She says she may or may not have said some stuff in the locker room behind her back. Ryzin says he’s not there to judge her, but “they are” and we see Vickie and Nyla disapproving.

The next confession is an AEW makeup artists which says that she can only do so much and a lot of times they look bad and she has to just let them go. Ryzin thanks her for her confession but says it’s ugly for her to judge others. Ryzin asks what Vickie and Nyla think about her confession, and they are not happy.

* We go to the Dark Order’s hangout, and they’re all reunited with Hangman, SIlver and everyone. They plan a picnic and everyone brought items, but no one thought to bring food. Silver is pissed, and the group starts arguing with each other. 5 suggests they use their imagination and it starts to go over with the group. They pray and hope for a win over Matt Hardy’s stable. The pretend-eating doesn’t go well, but Silver does have some food — a cup of honey. He says, Good thing there’s no bears around!” But indeed there is, because Bear Bronson shows up and demands the honey. The group runs off, leaving Hangman there.

* We’re in the EVP dressing room with the Bucks and Good Brothers, who thank Cutler for cleaning. Karl Anderson says he’s hungry and has some Sour Patch Kids. Gallows complains in a Vince McMahon voice that it smells bad. Matt says it’s a place of worship and they can’t curse in here, so Gallows apologizes and walks off singing “Hallelujah.”

