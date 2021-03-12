Christopher Daniels Weighs In on AEW Dynamite’s First Year, Talks In-Ring Future

Christopher Daniels took a look back at AEW Dynamite’s first year on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. AEW sent along the following quotes from the podcast, the full episode of which you can also see below:

On AEW Dynamite’s First Year: “Nothing we do is perfect; there’s always room for improvement. But I feel like in terms of introducing a largely unknown cast of wrestlers to the wrestling audience, I feel like we’ve done a really good job.”

On his in-ring future: “I don’t think that there’s a burning hunger in the wrestling world to see me necessarily wrestle anybody…I don’t know if there’s anybody going, ‘I wish Christopher Daniels would wrestle Jon Moxley on Dynamite.’”

On the “Best Moonsault Ever”: “I think when people see the BME, I think they’ll think of me no matter what, in the same way that I think if people see a Frog Splash they might think of Eddie Guerrero first.”