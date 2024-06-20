Christopher Daniels Recalls His First X-Division Title Win

– While speaking to Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, AEW’s Christopher Daniels discussed his first X-Division Title win in 2005 and why the victory means so much to his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Christopher Daniels on the title win that meant the most to him: “I have to say probably the first X-Division title I held in TNA. Only because I was surrounded with such a murderer’s row of talent. Talking about guys like AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe, and Frankie Kazarian, and Chris Sabin, Sonjay Dutt, Low-Ki, like that whole crew, that was really one of the main reasons why TNA was as popular as it was in that era, and really where more people know me than anything.”

On what that time frame was like for TNA Wrestling: “That particular timeframe in professional wrestling, everybody sort of looks back fondly at the X-Division and the guys involved, and I was just very happy to be part of that crew and just to be able to play in those waters, swim those waters with all those guys. It was amazing.”

Daniels later lost the title to AJ Styles in an epic triple threat match at TNA Unbreakable in 2005 that also featured Samoa Joe.