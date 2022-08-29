Christopher Daniels On Reports of Backstage Issues In AEW: ‘Everything Is Going Fine’

Christopher Daniels has seen the reports of issues backstage in AEW, and he says that things are going fine in the company. AEW has been dealing with reports of communication issues and personnel tension, such as between CM Punk and Hangman Page as well as Thunder Rosa and both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The company had a talent meeting before last week’s Dynamite to clear up some of those issues.

Daniels was asked about the reports while doing an interview at Gamescom 2022 with Headlock, and you can check out highlights of his comments below (per Fightful):

On reports of issues backstage in AEW: “The wrestling internet sees what they see from the outside. Everything is going fine in AEW. We just promoted Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck. We’re tightening the ship and trying to get everything in a good place for us. Right now, we have a successful television show. Dynamite is doing very well for TBS, Rampage is doing well for TNT. Hopefully, the international fans are enjoying it as well. Everything is going very well for us, we’re very happy for the success we’ve had and we’re going upwards and onwards.”

On his current status in AEW: “I hope I can do more in the ring, but either way, I’m going to be doing a lot for AEW, whether it’s in the ring or behind the scenes.”