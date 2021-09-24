Christopher Daniels Returns On Impact Wrestling, Makes Save For Josh Alexander & Christian Cage

The Fallen Angel returned to Impact Wrestling, as Christopher Daniels made his return in the climax of Thursday’s show. Tonight’s episode saw Josh Alexander, who cashed in his X-Division Title for a match against World Champion Christian Cage to close Victory Road, battle Ace Austin. Alexander picked up the win, but afterword he was attacked by Madman Fulton.

Cage came down to the ring and ran the heels off, but Alexander took issue with Cage leaping to his rescue which allowed Austin and Fulton to return and attack. Daniels then came out to break it up for good and run the heels off once more.

Daniels was a TNA mainstay for years, with two successful runs in the company until he ultimately left in 2014. He has been off AEW TV since he and Frankie Kazarian split up in May.