Christopher Daniels Discusses the Excitement for ROH’s Upcoming MSG Card, Has Heavy Praise for Cody Rhodes and His Success

– GiveMeSport.com recently interviewed former ROH world champion Christopher Daniels. Below are some highlights.

Daniels on ROH’s upcoming MSG show in April: “I think everybody is excited about the possibility, the opportunity of going to [Madison Square Garden]. It’s like you said, it’s hallowed ground, a lot of the guys that are from the north east grew up watching wrestling and a lot of them went to MSG as kids to watch the WWF. And now, to think there is an opportunity for us to walk the isle, to perform in Madison Square Garden – it’s a historic thing. It’s been a very long time since someone who isn’t WWE has run a show there. We’re all looking forward to it and I’m sure we’re going to do great. We’re very lucky to have guys on our roster that people are interested in. Guys like the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, So Cal Uncensored just to name a few. I feel like it’s a good time for Ring of Honor and for us to announce the show for Madison Square Garden and announce the show now is a big deal for us.”

Christopher Daniels on his experiences working with Cody Rhodes: “I’ve had nothing but good experiences working with Cody [Rhodes]. He’s pioneering, he’s making his own way in professional wrestling and he’s one of the best examples of going outside of the WWE and finding success. It’s great to see that happening for him. I was a big fan of his work when he was in the WWE and to see the change from the ‘Dashing’ Cody Rhodes, Stardust to what he is now, it’s pretty cool to know that he bet on himself and now is succeeding in a way a lot of people want in their own career – it’s cool to know that he is making it happen.”