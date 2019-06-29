Christopher Daniels Says ‘Time Will Tell’ If AEW Can Be An Actual Competitor To WWE

In an interview with CBS Sports, Christopher Daniels spoke about the chances that AEW can become an actual competitor to WWE, as well as the overall positive attitude the wrestlers backstage have. Here are highlights:

On the positive attitude in AEW: “I feel like I’ve been very fortunate to be in locker rooms where there’s been a lot of positive feeling toward the company we’re working for. When we started with Ring of Honor, when we started with TNA, there was a very similar mindset that we were building something, that we were doing something good. But just the amount of positive, goodwill that there is in this company for this company and from the wrestling fan base, it’s just off the charts. We’ve sort of got the professional wrestling fan base on our side and they want to see us succeed and do well. And we’re all very lucky to be in that situation where we’re part of a hot brand before the brand is even six months old.”

On wanting to perform at an elite level: “Every day I wake up, and I think about the wear and tear on my body, and will I be able to continue to perform at a high level. Sometimes I’m working with guys that are fifteen years younger than me, twenty years younger than me. But the positive to that is that I always feel like the experience that I have is going to carry me through any aches and pains that I might have. And yeah, I’m always cognizant of where I’m at in my career. But I also want to continue, especially now with us being in the early phases of this company. I want to help build and make something great. I don’t want to do that just with my mind, I want to go out there and put on matches that people are going to remember, you know, five, ten years down the line. So yeah, I’m of the mindset now that I’m going to keep going until I can’t. And this is the best place for me to do it, I feel.”

On if AEW can compete with WWE: “It’s going to take time to grow to any sort of thing. I feel like we’ve got all the tools and now just depends on us going out and putting on the best product that we can. We’ve got the right athletes to build a good product that’s worth investing in. Some people want to see an actual competitor to WWE. Time will tell if we’ll get to that position or not, but I feel like we’ve got the right ingredients for that. It’s up to us to capitalize on that good will [from fans] and build off of that to the point where we’ve got a loyal fan base watching us week after week.”