Various News: Christopher Daniels Shuts Down Internet Critic, Naomi Thinking About Going Bald, First Episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo Online

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A fan on Twitter suggested that Christopher Daniels may be phoning in his in-ring performances and that he wasn’t “hungry” enough. Daniels responded to this on Twitter and shut him down.

– In her own posts on Twitter, Naomi asked fans for help in changing her ring gear and said she was thinking about going bald. She wrote:

– The first episode of the online series Ronda Rousey’s Dojo is now online.

