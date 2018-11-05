Various News: Christopher Daniels Shuts Down Internet Critic, Naomi Thinking About Going Bald, First Episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo Online

– A fan on Twitter suggested that Christopher Daniels may be phoning in his in-ring performances and that he wasn’t “hungry” enough. Daniels responded to this on Twitter and shut him down.

So is this meant to imply that I’m not “hungry” anymore? That I’m phoning it in? Curious to hear from you what match you would use to prove that viewpoint, especially after admitting you aren’t paying attention to my wrestling due to how I’ve let myself go. 🤔 https://t.co/2kHSbk9Un0 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 5, 2018

Hmmm. You make it sound like I spend my days on the couch eating chocolate, when I’m truth I’m in the gym 5 days a week busting my ass to try and hang with guys that are 5-15 years younger than me. But yeah, I’ve let myself go. Sorry to disappoint you, Mr Olympia. 🙄 https://t.co/dVhJeyKYkR — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 5, 2018

– In her own posts on Twitter, Naomi asked fans for help in changing her ring gear and said she was thinking about going bald. She wrote:

#naomob #glowmob need your help…do we like the chaps gear or should we try this design by Hayden (I say we bc yall care and go through these changes with me lol) I’m going to put up a poll…. pic.twitter.com/Ue0mOBoSJf — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018

Help Naomi with next gear 🤪 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018

This is why I’m so indecisive to many good ideas 😬😍 https://t.co/6Vfrb0E8qb — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018

I really wanted the Sindel gear😍 but we just couldn’t get it to fit properly so that it would be functional in the ring and look cool we gave up on it https://t.co/pUnPGrZpu8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018

Also MOB I want to go bald! The freedom time and money I will gain from not having to do my hair everyday would just be to rewarding @WWEUsos can cut it for me I won’t need a barber, & my opponents will have nothing to snatch anymore 😂 I’m so serious guys 😏 what we think…. pic.twitter.com/EYmA5msyqw — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 5, 2018

– The first episode of the online series Ronda Rousey’s Dojo is now online.