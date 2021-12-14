Christopher Daniels On His Current Status In AEW, His In-Ring Future With the Company

Christopher Daniels, like CM Punk and Adam Cole, recently participated in a panel at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, and Daniels discussed his current status in AEW and his in-ring future with the company. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Christopher Daniels on his current status in AEW: “The last match I had for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks. Unfortunately, we lost and SCU had to split up and since that time, I had sort of been weighing my future in the ring. I decided that I still wanted to give wrestling in the ring a-go. Honestly, I would be lying if I said that I was happy going to AEW and not seeing my name on the board. I want to get back in the ring and do something with this roster. But I also realized that AEW is not a vanity project, you know, and maybe Chris Daniels in the ring isn’t the best thing for AEW at this time with such a stacked card and so many young talents there.”

On whether he expects to have another match in AEW: “So I mean, it’s not my call, I hope to get in the ring at some point soon. But if not, I also realized that I’m still contributing to AEW and if the fates decide that my best contribution is behind the scenes, then so be it. But I’m still ready to go and the minute I see my name on the board, I’ll lace ’em up and bring it!”