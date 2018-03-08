Christopher Daniels Talks Facing Young Bucks at ROH 16th Anniversary, Doing Stunt Work in Hollywood & More

– Christopher Daniels spoke with WrestleZone promoting Ring of Honor’s 16th Anniversary show this weekend. Highlights are below:

On his doing stunts for Netflix’s Love: “Chavo Guerrero is a stunt coordinator, he was the stunt coordinator for GLOW, and when Love needed a wrestling scene they knew that he was someone that has worked with wrestlers and stunt people at the same time. Chavo put myself, Tyrus, Lil’ Cholo from Lucha Underground is in it, and Lisa Marie Varon is in it, but that’s how it all got set up. Chavo knows that there’s a lot of us out here in [Los Angeles], and whenever there’s a wrestling scene he kind of just throws his friends together and gets us in there.”

On other projects he’d like to do: “I filmed an episode of 9-1-1 not too long ago, so any opportunity that comes along so that I can expand my skill set as a stunt man, I’m going to take advantage of that. Working at Universal Studios like I do for the Waterworld stunt show, I’ve got the opportunity to work with a lot of great stunt performers and coordinators. Action Horizons is the name of the company that runs the Waterworld stunt show, and they’ve also done a lot of work on American Horror Story and 9-1-1, and other shows in the future, so anything that Action Horizons has a hand in I’m going to make myself available to work. It’s just a matter of those opportunities coming around. Not every scene that I do entails professional wrestling, it just so happens that GLOW and Love happened almost back-to-back. Obviously if there’s any other wrestling stories being told, I’m going to be available for that as well.”

On facing the Young Bucks at Ring Of Honor 16th Anniversary: “The feud between myself and Frankie [Kazarian] and the Young Bucks has been going on for a couple of years now. As far as our toughest opponents, I have to throw the Young Bucks up at the top of the list. So, now with them as the Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Adam Page, we recently recruited Scorpio Sky as a fellow So-Cal professional wrestler to be on our side, so over the course of the past few months we’ve had so many interactions with them were Friday is going to be a Vegas Street Fight. Basically there’s no rules, and anything goes. The tensions between us and them have escalated to the point where there’s going to be weapons, there’s probably going to be blood, but I feel confident in myself, Frankie and Scorpio where we’re going to come out as the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.”

On what being there for ROH’s 16th anniversary means to him: “I feel like for me it’s sort of a validation for the work that I’ve put into Ring Of Honor over the course of 16 years. I don’t take full credit for the success of Ring Of Honor; that would be wildly arrogant, but truthfully, when people look back at Ring Of Honor, if they see that Christopher Daniels had a hand in building ROH up to the point of where they are now, then I am very proud of that. I’m proud of all the work that I’ve done in Ring Of Honor, and I’m proud of the fact that we’re considered to be one of the upper echelons of professional wrestling in the world today. And, for me selfishly, being in ROH at this point, it drives me to continue to compete with some of the best wrestlers in the world, show the world that I’m still at the top of my game. Being able to get in there with guys like the Young Bucks, Adam Page and Marty Scurll, Cody, it pushes me to continue to be one of the best in the world and to try and stay relevant, or to try and reinvent myself and continue to be at the top of professional wrestling, which I believe Ring Of Honor is.”

On his “Mount Rushmore” of ROH wrestlers: “I feel like probably the top four guys for me are, and I’m not going to name myself, that’d be wildly arrogant. I’d have to put Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Jay Briscoe and Jay Lethal. It’s tough to narrow it down to four, because you leave out guys like Nigel McGuinness, who deserves to be in that conversation. You leave out Low Ki, Austin Aries as the first two-time champion, or Adam Cole as the first three-time champion. All of those guys deserve to be in that conversation, but certainly looking back at the history of Ring Of Honor, the first two guys, Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson are locks. And what Jay Briscoe and Jay Lethal have meant to Ring Of Honor, especially over the past decade, it certainly says a lot about their hard work and their effort and what they brought to this company as a whole.”

On the excitement for ROH’s 16th Anniversary show:Ring Of Honor, for 16 years, we’ve been known as the place where the best wrestling on the planet happens. Friday there’s going to be no exception. You look at the main event with Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal, SoCal Uncensored vs Young Bucks, Briscoes vs Motor City Machine Guns. Any one of those matches could be a main event in the world, and it’s all on this show. It’s going to be top to bottom a great night of pro wrestling, and it’s what Ring Of Honor has given to wrestling for the past 16 years. It’s definitely well worth every penny you spend on it.