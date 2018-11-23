Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll Added to ROH Final Battle

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Daniels Scurll ROH Final Battle

Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll with Scurll’s ROH Title shot on the line has been officially announced for the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 14th…

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* I Quit Match: Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray
* Scurll’s Title Shot on The Line: Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll
* ROH Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA
* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes

