Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll Added to ROH Final Battle
November 23, 2018 | Posted by
Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll with Scurll’s ROH Title shot on the line has been officially announced for the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 14th…
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* I Quit Match: Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray
* Scurll’s Title Shot on The Line: Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll
* ROH Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA
* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes