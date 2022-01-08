wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels vs. Nick Wayne for Interim Title Set for DEFY Wrestling Next Month
– Defy Wrestling has announced that Nick Wayne will challenge AEW star Christopher Daniels for the DEFY Inerim Championship at DEFY YEAR on February 12. The event will be held at Washington Hall. You can view the announcement below:
"The prodigy" NICK WAYNE gets his shot at the DEFY Interim Championship against champ "Fallen Angel" CHRISTOPHER DANIELS at DEFY YEAR 5 on 2/12 at Washington Hall!
Tickets at https://t.co/DFWDGOJ8Jj DON'T MISS THIS! pic.twitter.com/zlS4OuLYJt
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 7, 2022
