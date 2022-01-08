wrestling / News

Christopher Daniels vs. Nick Wayne for Interim Title Set for DEFY Wrestling Next Month

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
DEFY Year - Christopher Daniels vs. Nick Wayne

Defy Wrestling has announced that Nick Wayne will challenge AEW star Christopher Daniels for the DEFY Inerim Championship at DEFY YEAR on February 12. The event will be held at Washington Hall. You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Christopher Daniels, Defy Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading