wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr Added to AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that a match between Christopher Daniels and Pentagon Jr. has been added to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The two have been at odds ever since the Lucha Bros. attacked SCU last month. They injured Daniels, leaving Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky as the team to compete in the AEW tag team title tournament. Here’s the updated card:
* Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr
* Joey Janela vs. Jon Moxley
* The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara
* Trent vs. Rey Fenix
Just signed for this Wednesday, Dec 4th’s #AEWDyamite @PENTAELZEROM vs @facdaniels ..z get tix to join us LIVE in Champaign at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/TuWoc11bma
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 30, 2019
