– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, AEW’s Christopher Daniels discussed how he’d like to continue as an onscreen performer in AEW even though he’s now retired as an in-ring wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Christopher Daniels on wanting to stay on as an onscreen talent for AEW: “Well, to be honest, selfishly, I’d love to be a performer in the sense of if I could be your GM or if I could be the voice of Tony Khan, which is what I sort of pitched being originally with the EVP, I’m happy to do that. I still feel like I can cut a good promo, I could get a point across — that’s not hard for me I don’t think. It’s just a matter of, okay, I want to be a supporting player in these people’s stories.”

On AEW using him as an onscreen character in the last year: “I felt like a really good use of me in the last year was I did a bunch a stuff with RJ dealing with Mariah and Anna Jay or there was a period of time with MJF and Daniel Garcia. I’m thrilled if I can be a supporting player for the stories that need to happen, because not everybody needs to be the center of attention. If I need to be the voice of the authority, the voice of the management, I think that’s a good position for me. Having the experience I have, hopefully people are like, yeah, okay, when he talks, he’s got a frame of reference, let’s listen to him. I’d love to do that.”

On being recognized for his work as a coach and producer in AEW: “I also recognize that being able to work with the guys as their coach and as their producer in segments, I feel like Tony appreciates my work there. He appreciates my rapport with the guys I work with and knows that if he gives me a direction, I can articulate that to the guys and if the guys have an idea, I can articulate that to Tony. Getting that on the television, telling the guys in the truck, okay, well they want to see this face, they want to emphasize this moment, they want to emphasize this maneuver. Whatever it is, I feel like with my frame of reference, it’s easy for me to tell that story because I speak that language.”