Christopher Daniels Warns Brodie Lee: ‘Let Me Show You Why You Should Believe in Me as Well’
– Christopher Daniels recently wrote on Twitter to further his feud with The Dark Order, who recently revealed Brodie Lee as The Exalted One on last weeks’ episode of AEW Dynamite. Daniels admitted he was wrong about Evil Uno having guidance, but delivered a warning to Brodie Lee.
Christopher Daniels wrote on Twitter, “Let’s clear the air, Brodie. I didn’t believe @EvilUno had real guidance, & I was wrong. I BELIEVE in Brodie Lee. If you think belief = fear, then you’re also wrong. Now that you’re not hiding behind hoods & camera angles, let me show you why you should believe in me as well.” You can see that Twitter exchange below:
Let’s clear the air, Brodie.
I didn’t believe @EvilUno had real guidance, & I was wrong.
I BELIEVE in Brodie Lee.
If you think belief = fear, then you’re also wrong.
Now that you’re not hiding behind hoods & camera angles, let me show you why you should believe in me as well. https://t.co/qiH8QtVNkq
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 22, 2020
