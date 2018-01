– Former WWE and TNA performer Christy Hemme has given birth to quadruplets. She had three boys and one girl, and all are well and safe. On behalf of 411. I’d like to offer my congratulations to Christy and her family…

Surgery went extremely well! Christy and all 4 babies are safe! pic.twitter.com/OI11LPwNAp — Christy (@hemmepowered) January 7, 2018