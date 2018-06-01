Chuck ‘Rockin’ Rebel’ Williams Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

Chuck Williams, known in the indy wrestling scene as the Rockin’ Rebel is dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. PWINsider reports that The West Goshen Township Police Department have announced that two bodies were found in a home in West Chester, Pennsylvania after a shooting and the “preliminary investigation has determined the event to be a murder followed by a suicide.” Police have not officially confirmed the identities of the victims, but several secondary sources have reported Williams’ identity and the news has been shared across the industry.

Police say that there were children inside the home who were physically unharmed. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

As of now, information regarding the incident have yet to be confirmed. The site reports that according to the story being passed around, Williams was responsible and an argument led to the murder-suicide happening. Police have not completed their investigation, so the facts of the situation have yet to be conclusively determined. The ABC affiliate in Philadelphia has quoted the couple’s neighbors as saying police had been called previously to the home several times, and that the couple didn’t often get seen going out.

According to CBS Local in Philadelphia, neighbor Michael Plunkett said, “There were arguments between the parents and they were loud and the language used was extremely nasty. It scared me.”

Williams is best known for his time on the indy scene in the 1990s and worked for several promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling, 1CW, Atomic Championship Wrestling, and more. He was the first-ever Tri-State Wrestling Alliance champion and transitioned over to Eastern Championship Wrestling when the company switched names. He had a brief run in Extreme Championship Wrestling and, per PWInsider, was intended to be the second for Raven upon the latter’s debut. However, Williams got heat on himself for the company and lost the spot, being phased out of the company. He was still working occasionally in the Northeastern independent scene.