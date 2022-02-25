Chuck Taylor Asks Johnny Gargano To Give Him His Baby

Chuck Taylor is one of the stranger and fun wrestling Twitter follows out there, and he proved that to be true with a recent interaction with Johnny Gargano.

Gargano shared a new photo of his new son Quill, and Taylor decided that he wanted the baby. Perhaps The Best Friends need to appeal to the youth demographic.

Gargano wrote: “It’s crazy to think this was already a week ago today! This was the very first picture taken of Quill moments after he made his big debut. You can definitely tell he’s my kid.. (-_•)”

Taylor replied: “John give me your baby.”

Gargano thought this was odd, as anyone would. He said: “…. what are you gonna do with him? (Oh and just so everyone knows.. THIS is the first interaction we’ve had since he’s been born. No text, no message.. just this Tweet right here)”

Taylor added: “I had a question about Shawn Michaels I almost texted you yesterday but I realized I hadn’t asked about your child yet so I didn’t do it.”

It’s possible it’s a callback to a Gargano promo in 2015, in which he said that babies are better than title belts.

