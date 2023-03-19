wrestling / News

Chuck Taylor Had Emergency Dental Surgery This Week

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chuck taylor NJPW ROH Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on Twitter, Chuck Taylor revealed that the reason he wasn’t on this past week’s AEW Dynamite was due to emergency dental surgery. He also provided pictures of the damage.

He wrote: “Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull. I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chuck Taylor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading