Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy Challenge Miro And Kip Sabian For AEW Revolution

Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy have issued a challenge to Miro and Kip Sabian for a match at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro were interviewed by Tony Schiavone, complaining about how Taylor and Cassidy attacked during Sabian and Ford’s wedding. Schiavone was handed a note during the interview asking Miro and Sabian for a match at the March 7th PPV.

Miro took exception to the challenge, eating the note and spitting it back out. As of now, the match has not been confirmed.