Chuck Taylor On The Young Bucks’ Claims They’re ‘Lip Kiss Friends’

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Chuck Taylor spoke about the Young Bucks taking shots at his friendship with Trent Baretta, including their claims that they are “lip kiss friends.” Here are highlights:

On The Young Bucks’ questioning the friendship of he and Trent: “It makes me want to punch them in their dumb little faces to question our friendship like that. I would never go in and question their brotherhood. It’s obvious that they look enough alike and are brothers. I think it’s also obvious that Trent and I are the best friends in the whole universe.”

On the recent arguments that he and Trent have had on their tour in Japan: “Every night we were snipping at each other but that’s just what friends go. He’s a stupid dummy and likes to have things his way and I am way more smart than him. I probably could have said something smarter that, “I am way more smart,” to sound smart but whatever! He’s dumb and I am very smart and he should listen to me.”

On The Young Bucks’ claiming they are better friends because they are “lip kiss friends”: “I watched the video. It’s borderline illegal, right? They’re kind of floating in the incest area, aren’t they? I think they can go to jail but Trent and I could kiss all day and not go to jail. It’s 2018 but I am pretty sure incest is still on the books. I think you can go to jail.”