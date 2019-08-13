Chyna’s Mother Threatens Legal Action Over Reelz Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Show

– Chyna’s mother is none too pleased with an upcoming Reelz docuseries episode looking at the Hall of Famer’s last hours, and is threatening legal action. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jan LaQue has sent a letter to the producers of Autopsy: The Last Days Of… over the August 25th episode that will focus on Chyna’s passing.

According to the report, LaQue only became aware of the episode recently and immediately reached out. She sent an email which said:

I want to make it clear to you, very very clear, that NO ONE – NO ONE – really knows what happened during Joanie’s final hours. So you can’t possibly air something on the supposed “Truth” because you don’t know it. I don’t know it!! I expect a contact immediately back from you stating that you will not be airing this program. If I don’t hear from you by the end of the day on Monday, August 12th 2019, you will give me no other choice but to have my attorney contact you on this matter. So someone had better contact me on this ASAP.

The show’s producers did not make contact, and LaQue has since sent another email threatning legal action against the show and the “expert coroner” interviewed for it. She lambasted actress Kerry Newtorn, who plays Chyna in the episode and said on social media that she had “a blast” filming the episode, calling the statement “morbid and disgusting,” and slammed her for not checking with her lawyers “on whether or not it was cleared by the estate.” She added,

If you continue on with this and defame Chyna or tarnish her legacy in any way, you are really opening yourself up to defamation. Not to mention personal and emotional duress on the part of myself and her family because of what you are doing. You need to be VERY clear that as her mother and her sole beneficiary, I am going to vigorously defend my daughter and her estate, protect her legacy from vultures like you who want to drag it through the mud, and do whatever I can to stop you and those like you from making a buck off of her tragedy both now and in the future.

Reelz issued a statement to the site which did not directly address the Chyna episode, but instead said: