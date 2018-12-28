WWE News: Chyna’s Mother Says WWE Should Put Her Daughter in Hall of Fame, Cody Gives Zack Ryder Advice on Not Being Booked

– Chyna’s mother says that WWE should “do the right thing” and put her daughter in the WWE Hall of Fame. Jan LaQue posted to Facebook on Friday arguing that the company should induct the late WWE star into the Hall of Fame.

“As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie’s (Chyna’s) birthday,” LaQue wrote. “I truly appreciate all of the messages and rememberances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it’s always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her. It’s one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there. WWE – LISTEN UP and do what’s right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women’s wrestling. She earned her place there. And it’s long overdue.”

– Cody posted to Twitter to offer Zack Ryder a little advice after the latter commented on his not being booked for Raw in all of 2018. After Ryder posted, “I haven’t had 1 match on Monday Night Raw in 2018 yet. 1 more Raw left…#AlwayzReady #StillHere,” Cody replied: