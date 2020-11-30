Chyna’s Former Manager Claims Vince McMahon Offered WWE Title To Keep Her From Doing Playboy

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Chyna’s former friend and manager Anthony Anzaldo claimed that Vince McMahon once offered her a WWE title reign to keep her from doing a Playboy photo shoot. She would eventually appear in the magazine twice. Here are highlights:

On getting Chyna over $80,000 in royalties from WWE in 2004: “WWE hates me. Why? Because I got her name from them in ’05 let’s not forget. So now Chyna and Anthony are back. Ugh, a big fat thorn in their side. So we leave New York off to Connecticut to the WWE headquarters. Now, cicra 2004, I’m in a Best Buy, 11 years earlier, DVDs [and] Blu-rays are all the new craze, I see this 20-year anniversary, I can’t remember how many year anniversary, of WrestleMania, and Chyna is in three matches. And I say to her, ‘Chyna, are you getting any royalty from WWE?’ She said, ‘No.’ So I called WWE, 2004, and I said, ‘Does Chyna have any royalties coming.’ They said, ‘Oh my God, yes. We’ve been looking for her.’ $88,000 they sent her a check for [in] 2004.”

On trying again in 2015: “So fast forward June 2015, I say, let’s go to the headquarters not to make amends, not to see if we can kiss their ass, not to see if they’ll put you in the Hall of Fame, not to see if they’ll hire you again, just to simply go to accounting and say, ‘Hey you guys have a check for Chyna by chance? In 2004 you did.’ We’re just taking a shot. Nothing wrong with that. Well, we go to WWE, we shoot it. Chyna and I are standing outside WWE headquarters. We talk about why we’re going in. We talked about how we’re going to ask to see Vince McMahon. We’re going to talk about how we’re going to ask to see Triple H, but more so than anything, anybody in accounting we can see, is it possible that we’re owed money. So we walk in to the lobby of the WWE. I have a pen in my pocket that’s videotaping. Now, didn’t turn out great but there’s audio, a lot of audio, and this was before there were really good video pens like there are now. But anyway, very dark lobby. It’s really not welcoming let’s just say. There’s a big desk. There was a woman behind the desk. There’s four statues in the lobby. We stand out there, and I say, ‘Hello, my name is Anthony Anzaldo. I am here to see somebody in business and legal in regards to whether or not my client, who’s standing here next to me, Chyna, might happen to be owed some royalty. I don’t know if she is or not, but I’d like to find out.’ Within 15 seconds, there was five black suits in the lobby. All men and all saying to me, ‘We’re very sorry, but you guys are persona non grata and you’re going to have to leave.’ Why? What have we done? ‘Sir, you’re going to have to leave.’ What have we done? Why can’t I see a accounting? Can I see Vince? Can you ask if Anthony and Chyna can see Vince? ‘Sir, you’re going to have to leave.’ Now, they start moving towards us. So we left.”

On Vince not wanting her to do Playboy: "They offered her the WWE Championship belt, but Vince said, 'But you can't do Playboy' because she got offered to do Playboy. She chose Playboy over the belt.