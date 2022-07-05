wrestling / News

Ciampa Allies With Miz, Attacks AJ Styles On WWE Raw

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz Ciampa WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Ciampa has joined forces with The Miz after attacking AJ Styles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Miz took a loss to AJ Styles in a singles match and after the bout, Ciampa attacked Styles long enough for Miz to get involved and hit a Skull Crushing Finale on AJ.

After the match, Ciampa shook hands with Styles. You can see some clips from the segment below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Raw, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading