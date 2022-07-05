Ciampa Allies With Miz, Attacks AJ Styles On WWE Raw

Ciampa has joined forces with The Miz after attacking AJ Styles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Miz took a loss to AJ Styles in a singles match and after the bout, Ciampa attacked Styles long enough for Miz to get involved and hit a Skull Crushing Finale on AJ.

After the match, Ciampa shook hands with Styles. You can see some clips from the segment below: