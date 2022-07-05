wrestling / News
Ciampa Allies With Miz, Attacks AJ Styles On WWE Raw
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
Ciampa has joined forces with The Miz after attacking AJ Styles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Miz took a loss to AJ Styles in a singles match and after the bout, Ciampa attacked Styles long enough for Miz to get involved and hit a Skull Crushing Finale on AJ.
After the match, Ciampa shook hands with Styles. You can see some clips from the segment below:
2 in a row for @AJStylesOrg!@mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BUmelWTD8R
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
😳😳😳 @NXTCiampa #WWERaw@AJStylesOrg @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/8iMNaeeP9D
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
Name this team.@mikethemiz @NXTCiampa #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EyivwgV9E1
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotion War Between WWE And AEW
- Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins