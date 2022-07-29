Ciampa Says He Feels ‘Business As Usual’ Right Now In WWE, Says Change Won’t Happen Overnight

Ciampa is excited about the opportunity to be on the inside of a shift in WWE, but he says he doesn’t expect change to happen overnight. The Raw star, who will be in Miz’s corner for SummerSlam for Miz’s match with Logan Paul, spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about the changes in the company after Vince McMahon exited. You can check out the highlights below:

On being a performer under Triple H’s creative vision now: “So I feel very much business as usual. And I mean, you control what you control, right? And that’s kind of like, that’s been my MO and it’s how I applied myself when he was in charge of NXT. Control you can control, work your butt off, how do you look, are you healthy? Are you physically there, are you mentally there? Are you cutting good promos? Everything else kind of sorts itself, you know? And then, opportunities come and you make the most of them. You have to hit a home run every time you are up at bat.

“That worked for me in NXT. And I think it was starting to work for me under Vince on Raw, I don’t think anything changed. Now it’s Triple H, and I know it works for him just because I’ve kind of been there and done that. So yeah, I just got to keep doing what I’m doing, I don’t feel like I need to change much. Then, hopefully, opportunities just get bigger and bigger as time goes.”

On the excitement about Triple H taking over: “Excitement, I think, right? Change usually sparks excitement. Each person has probably got their own views and opinions on it. For me, I like the idea of — every time we talk, we have a similar approach to the business and we both appreciate stories. And I’m hoping that we get to tell some really good stories. That’d be my one takeaway on it, hopefully that happens.

“But man, I don’t think change is going to happen overnight. You know, there’s an evolution to all of this. There’s a lot of dominoes and play. So I just feel like it’s a wait-and-see approach. The cool thing is, twenty or so years from now when we look back at this time, it’s going to be like, ‘There was a shift.’ And I get to be on the inside of that shift. So that — for me, that’s the excitement part. It’s like, ‘Oh, this is never been done before. Vince has never not been in the picture.’ So there’s just the excitement of the unknown. So, that part is cool.”

