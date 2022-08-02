Ciampa Doesn’t Mind That He Lost His First Name, Is Happy to Keep ‘Ciampa’

Ciampa was once Tommaso Ciampa in NXT, but he doesn’t mind that he lost his first name once he hit the main roster. Ciampa, like many stars such as Riddle and Theory, dropped his first name once he arrived on the main roster but while speaking with Wrestling Inc, he explained why that’s not a huge deal for him.

“I’m good with Ciampa,” he said. “Tommaso is my birth name, Ciampa is actually my godmother’s name so when I picked that for wrestling there was a lot of meaning behind that for me. The first time it was on the ‘NXT’ title I got uber emotional and then it was on packaging and figures and stuff. The fact that that gets to live on, not to get emotional on you, but my godmother during this time has gone through some hard times healthwise so the fact that I kept that – I was like, oh no, if we’re picking one, please, let’s keep Ciampa.”

Ciampa is set to face Bobby Lashley for the US Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Raw after he beat AJ Styles in a battle of triple threat match winners from earlier in the evening for the #1 contendership.