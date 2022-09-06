wrestling / News
Ciampa Gets His First Name Back on WWE Raw
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
Ciampa is a Tommaso again, with the Raw star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. During Monday night’s show, Ciampa appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and the graphic listed him as Tommaso Ciampa. You can see a pic from the segment below.
Ciampa joins Austin Theory and Matt Riddle as people who have gained their name back in recent weeks.
Good to see Tommaso Ciampa got his first name back. pic.twitter.com/vKO4QDfnZW
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2022
