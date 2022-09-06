wrestling / News

Ciampa Gets His First Name Back on WWE Raw

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Tomasso Ciampa The Miz Image Credit: WWE

Ciampa is a Tommaso again, with the Raw star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. During Monday night’s show, Ciampa appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and the graphic listed him as Tommaso Ciampa. You can see a pic from the segment below.

Ciampa joins Austin Theory and Matt Riddle as people who have gained their name back in recent weeks.

