Ciampa Offers More Teases Of Ring Gear For WWE SummerSlam

Ciampa will be in Miz’s corner at WWE SummerSlam, and he offered a few new teases as to his special ring gear for the event. As noted earlier this week, Ciampa hinted that he will have ring gear that is similar to The Miz’s at Saturday’s event. Speaking with Wrestling Inc on Friday, Ciampa noted that the gear will be his own take on what Miz will be wearing.

“I think his gear is amazing and I’m kind of piggybacking off of it for tomorrow,” Ciampa said. “I haven’t even fully seen it yet. I’ve just seen glimpses. Just the color scheme made me go ‘Woah’. The direction I gave to our shared seamstress was ‘Hey, whatever Miz did, do it for me in my way.’ I’m excited.”

Miz is set to face Logan Paul at the PPV, with Ciampa in his corner. Ciampa has been working with The Miz since earlier this month, when Ciampa helped Miz take out AJ Styles. SummerSlam takes place tomorrow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.